On Oct. 26, 2020, our sweet Mother, Mary Burris Johnston Gill, 99, of Summit entered the gates of Heaven. She has a new body and is resting in the arms of Jesus.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, 1801 Delaware Ave., McComb, and continue there 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11 a.m. with Dr. Larry LeBlanc and Bro. Phillip Alford officiating. Burial will be at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, 7175 Bogue Chitto Road, McCall Creek, immediately following the service.
Mary was born in Amite County on Sept. 26, 1921, to Eddie and Lula Burris of the Mars Hill community. She attended Mars Hill School, Southwest Junior College, and State Teachers College, now the University of Southern Mississippi.
In 1942, she married Winfred Allen Johnston in Connecticut, where he served the United States Army Air Corps, now the U.S. Air Force, and later resided in Farmingdale, N.Y. Upon his separation from the military, they purchased a country store in the Auburn community in Lincoln County. Upon his untimely death in 1949, Mary continued to operate the country store raising their two children, Mary Anne and Ken.
In 1957, Mary married Clyde Woodroe Gill, and they moved to Bude, where two more children, Martha and Lee, were born. Mary and Clyde lived in Bude until moving to Summit in 2004.
Mary worked as a clerk with the U.S. Postal Service for more than 20 years, serving in Eddiceton, Roxie and Meadville before retiring from the Bude post office.
In her lifetime, Mary was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and Bude Baptist Church, where she taught children’s Sunday School classes and was a member of the Woman’s Missionary Union. Upon moving to Summit, she and Clyde joined First Baptist Church of Summit. She was also a long-time member of the Franklin County Women’s Club.
Mary and Clyde enjoyed growing fruits, vegetables and flowers, especially gladiola, chrysanthemums, and camellias, in their gardens, sharing with friends and neighbors. Mary was also a seamstress making many clothes for her children over the years, and was an avid reader and enjoyed solving word puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Winfred Johnston and Clyde Gill; four sisters, Annie Mae (Jewel) Williams, Ruth (Hatten) Walsh, Mildred (Marvin) Avera and Joyce (Corbett) Boyd; and four brothers, Norman (Javier) Burris, Fred (Geneva) Burris, Elwin (Bea) Burris, Hilburn (Emily) Burris.
Mary is survived by her four children, Mary Anne (Charles) Griffith, of Pensacola, Fla., Ken (Dot) Johnston of Summit, Martha (Donnie) Hill of Clinton and Lee (Kristi) Gill of Summit; seven grandchildren, Charlie (Ginger) Griffith, David (Megan) Griffith, Jim (Dina) Johnston, Amy (Spencer) Gazaway, Wes (Ashley) Gill, Leah (Corbin) Smith and Dan (Chloé) Gill; 12 great-grandchildren, Mary Claire and Reice Griffith, Virginia, Abby, and Greer Griffith, Rex, Caroline, and Angus Johnston, Sam, Luke, and Lily Gazaway, Emma Gill and one on the way, John Cager Gill.
She is also survived by her passionate, loving family of caregivers, Maxine Monley, Debra Collins, Gloria Sparkman, Mary Sparkman, Chameka Sparkman, Sharon Matthews, Denise Nelson, Janie Sparkman and many others who are too numerous to name. Special thanks goes to Kala Adams of St. Luke Home Health and Hospice and their other sweet nurses who lovingly cared for our Mother.
Memorials may be made to The Baptist Children’s Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157, a place that was near and dear to our mother’s heart, or any charity of your choice
