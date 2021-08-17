Annette Wilson Kinabrew, 78, died Aug. 13, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. Friday at Enterprise Baptist Church near Liberty, where she was a member, until services at 5, officiated by Rev. Shan Van Norman. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.
She was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Mobile, Ala., to Lona Mae Wilson and Charles Wilson. She worked as a dispatcher for Pearl, Brandon, Richland and Flowood police departments. She was a talented artist who loved to paint; she also designed the patches for Pearl and Flowood police departments.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Clifton David Kinabrew, her husband Bobby L. (Big Pop) Kinabrew, and her sister, Martha Sue Kinabrew.
She is survived by her children, Jan Nash (Richard) and family, Bobby C. “Chuck” Kinabrew (Mary) and family, and David’s girls Alexis McPhail (Hunter) and Madison Kinabrew. She is survived by numerous other family members that she loved.
Pallbearers are Cody Kinabrew, Nick Nash, Mason Speed, Hunt McPhail, Parker Kinabrew, and Donnie Nash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.