Curtis Lee “Skull” Bell, 71, of Gloster died Sept. 24, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 1 p.m. today until services at 3 at Gloster First Baptist Church with Pastor Willie Shavers officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Marshall Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Bell was born April 15, 1948, in Gloster to Johnny and Pinkie Bell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, LeCedrick Hurst; and one brother, Willie James “J.J.” Bell.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Hurst; children, Sandra Bell, Curtis Lee Bell Jr. of Dallas, Patricia Bates of McComb and LeDerrick Hurst; seven grandchildren; sisters, Carmon Yvette Anderson of Hattiesburg and Johnnie Ruth Chambers of Mira Loma, Calif.; three aunts, Mae Willie Brown of Gloster, Asylee Thompson of Houston, Texas, and Doris Gunter of Southaven; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
