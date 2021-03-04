Braylon Blake “B” Dear, 8, of McComb, gained his angel wings Feb. 28, 2021.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral home of McComb.
Braylon was born May 22, 2012.
He was a blessing to everyone he met. If he had never met you, you had a best friend when he left you. Armed with an infectious personality, he always left you with a smile and a memory you would cherish forever. His mommy was his safe place, and his daddy was his best friend. He loved having mommy and B days. Braylon loved all things outdoors, from sports to skateboards and scooters, and playing Nerf wars with his daddy.
He was filled with questions, eager to learn, and made sure to teach his brother everything he had learned. His mommy was his biggest fan when he wore No. 18 for the Mighty Tigers baseball team, where he always played with the most heart, loved chasing flyballs, aiming for the fence with all his hits, and being a best friend to all of his teammates.
Braylon was preceded in death by Eugene Dear, Tola Bryant, Kenneth E. Turner and James R. Howell Sr.
Braylon is survived by his mother, Lisa Turner, and father, Tola Eugene “Bud” Dear; his brother and numerous great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
