L.C. Dawson, 75, of Brookhaven died March 9, 2021, in Brookhaven.
Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Chapel. Burial will be 1 p.m. Sunday in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ralph Garner officiating.
Mr. Dawson was born Oct. 5, 1945, in Amite County to Anna Scott Brumfield.
He was a retired truck driver.
Mr. Dawson was preceded in death by his mother, Frank Martin and Curtis and Louella Dawson.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Ora Dawson; one son, Lonnie Dawson of McComb; five daughters, Beulah (Calvin) Duplessis, Shundra (Steven) Frith and Elboni Dawson, all of Magnolia, a devoted daughter and caregiver, Tiffany Dawson of Brookhaven, and Brittany Webber of Kenner, La.; 17 grandchildren, six great-randchildren and a host of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
