Edna C. Norwood, 90, of Centreville died Dec. 11, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at New Hope Baptist Church, with burial in New Hope Cemetery. Newman Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Norwood was born Aug. 19, 1929, in Centreville to Joe Collins Sr. and Nona S. Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.
Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Gaines, Melendar J. Collins, Mable Packnett, Rosie Walker, Lethia Tobias and Ruby Andrews; sons, Henry Causey, Fulton Leon Collins, Robert Taplin, Jerry Norwood, John Norwood, Roosevelt Norwood, Joel Norwood, George Norwood, Harold Norwood and Joseph Norwood; 61 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her sons.
