Coraleen Ervin, 61, passed away peacefully in Tylertown on Aug. 22, 2021.
Services were Monday at Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home with Revs. Danny Stevens and Pat King officiating. Burial will be in the Seals Cemetery in Washington Parish, La.
Pallbearers are John Fortenberry, Scott Ervin, Matt Sessions, Chad Smith, Mason Smith, and Braswell Ervin.
She was born Sept. 20, 1959, in Tylertown to the late Dorothy and Hershel Ervin.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.