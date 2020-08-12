Earl Higdon Laird, 99, of Bogue Chitto passed from this life Aug. 8, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services for Mr. Laird were 10 a.m. Tuesday at Brookhaven Funeral Home. Burial was in the Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery in Brookhaven. Bro. Ronnie Lofton and Bro. Doug Kimble officiated.
He was born on April 22, 1921, in Brookhaven to Luther and Lillie Case Laird. He was a member of Mount Zion Church of Christ; worked for many years as a textile mill supervisor; and enjoyed gardening and story-telling. He was also a World War II veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Mr. Laird was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Robert Earl Laird; and brothers, Homer and Harold Laird.
Survivors are his sons, Roger Dale Laird, Wilfred Laird, and Willie Laird; sister, Jewel Pickering; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berean Children’s Home, 1180 Berea Trail SE, Bogue Chitto, MS 39629.
To share condolences please visit www.brook-havenfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.