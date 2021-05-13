Vander Jordan, 63, of Franklinton, La., died May 10, 2021 at her home.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Water Valley Church of God in Christ in Franklinton with Bishop Howard Quillin officiating. Burial will be in St. James Church Cemetery in Clifton, La.
She was born Jan. 25, 1958.
