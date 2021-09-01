Arniter Hilbert Simmons, 100, of Osyka, who was affectionately known as Miss Cu Jack, Aunt Jack, Miss Arniter and Big Mama, transitioned on Aug. 23, 2021, at the home of her youngest daughter, Wavis Knight, in Jackson.
Three public walk-through visitations are planned: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Westhaven Funeral Home, Jackson; 4 to 6 p.m. at Craft Funeral Home, McComb; and 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Osyka. The Rev. Donald Coney and Dr. Ricky Carter will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.