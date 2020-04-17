Sarah W. Coleman, 54, of McComb, died April 10, 2020, at her home.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at People’s Undertaking Co. Graveside services are noon Saturday at Dixon’s Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Coleman was born Sept. 12, 1965, in Tylertown to Annette Williams and W.L. Williams Sr.
She was a teacher assistant at Safari Daycare. She attended Pleasant Springs Missionary Baptist Church. She loved working with kids and hanging out with her cousins and family.
She was preceded in death by her dad; three brothers, Jonas Williams, Luther Williams and W.L. Williams Jr.; and one sister, Lesia Coleman.
Survivors include her mom; one daughter, Maria Cain (Dawit) of Fernwood; one son, Demetrius Williams of Hammond, La.; two granddaughters, Kiara Cain and Sariah Williams; one grandson, Kaleb Cain; three sisters, Jeanette (Elvis) Frith, Diane (Anthony) Benjamin of Fernwood and Deloris Womack of Mount Olive; one brother, Clarence (Natasha) Williams of Progress; her friend, Wendell White of McComb; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers are Clarence Williams, De’Corey Williams, Elvis Frith, Dawit Cotton Sr., Tony Womack, Anthony Benjamin and Demetrius Williams.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.