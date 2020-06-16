David Kennedy III, 74, of Magnolia died June 8, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today until services at noon at People’s Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Sherman Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Ronnie Lenoir is officiating.
Mr. Kennedy was born Jan. 26, 1946, and was the son of David and Annie Mae Lenior Kennedy.
He was preceeded in death by his parents; one son, Patrick O’neal Kennedy; four sisters, Shirley Kennedy, Louella Kennedy, Betty jean Kennedy and Bobbie Jean Moore; and a brother, Robert Earl Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife, Lula Kennedy; two sons, Jerrod (Darlene) Kennedy and Tracy Kennedy; a sister, Alice Pate of Newark, N.J.; eight grandchildren, three great-grand children and a host of other relatives.
