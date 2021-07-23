David Lee McManus Jr., 71, of Summit passed away July 21, 2021, at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, La., following complications related to an acute cerebral hemorrhage. He has transitioned as promised to his heavenly home as it had been prepared for him by Him.
Visitation is 8 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road in Summit, with Pastor Diane Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
David was born Jan. 27, 1950, in McComb, the son of the late David Lee McManus Sr. and Jane Pierce McManus Brumfield.
He retired from B&G Equipment after years of service. David held a variety of jobs over his life and was successful at each vocation.
He loved all things outdoors and mechanical; and the more moving parts, the better. He was a gun enthusiast and when not working on or shooting guns, he was discussing them.
He had a love for all living things and loved appreciated all things of nature. David saw value and beauty in many things the average person would not notice.
David loved visiting and talking with folks and had been known to have many lengthy conversations about various subjects.
He was an active and devoted member of Summit United Methodist Church, where he served on several committees and was always willing to help in any way. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, brother, son, husband and friend.
David was preceded in death by his father, David Lee McManus Sr.; and a brother, Robert Keith McManus and wife Janella Allred McManus.
He is survived by his mother, Anna Jane McManus Brumfield; brother, Bill McManus (Linda); daughters, Anna Louise (Bert) Burris, Robin (Curt) Spring and Anna (Ricky) Blailock; stepson, Dewayne Dunn and friend Rachel Meek; stepdaughter, Richella (James) Chisholm; sister-in-law, Becky McManus; stepsisters, Meadette Brumfield and Carol Breland (Tony); stepbrother, Terry Brumfield (Pat); grandchildren, Garrett Blailock, Will and Dylan Burris, Paige Smith (Hector) and Drew Smith (Briana); step-grandchildren, Kimberly Chisholm and Katie Dunn; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition, David is also survived by special neighbors and friends, Al, Wanda and Amanda Starnes.
Pallbearers will be Will Burris, Garrett Blailock, C.V. Glennis, Neal Smith, Jay King and Al Starnes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Andrew’s Mission or First Methodist Church, Summit.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
