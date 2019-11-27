Mary Amanda “Mandi” Stevens McKay, 42, of Denham Springs, La., passed away from this life on Nov. 23, 2019.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Grove Church of Christ in Bogue Chitto until services there at 11. Brown Funeral Home of Liberty is in charge of arrangements.
Mandi was born July 28, 1977 in Baton Rouge, the daughter of Reggie Middleton and Diana Winfield Stevens of Summit.
She was a 1995 graduate of Brusly High School.
She was joined in marriage to James Mitchell “Mickey” McKay on Feb. 21, 2003.
Mandi was preceded in death by her daughter, Faith Lynn McKay; grandparents, Floyd and Mary Winfield and J. Edgar and Mamie (Middleton) Stevens; mother-in-Law Sheila (Baucum) McKay; and grandparents Clariece and James Baucum.
She is survived by her husband; children, John and Lindsey Hammatt and Tyler McKay; parents; two sisters, Lisa Lee (Scott) and Lauri Gammon (Ernie Jr.) of Baton Rouge; father-in-law, Mitch McKay; sisters-in-law, Christy McKay Bandy (Scott), Danielle McKay Calhoun (Brandon), Hillary McKay and Harley McKay; several aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews; and loving friends.
Pallbearers are Scott Lee, Ernie Gammon, Jr., Joshua Rayborn, John Hammatt, Dawson Rockhold and Scott Bandy.
