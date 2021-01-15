Larry Donell Hornsby, 68, of Magnolia died Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Gary Brumfield officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Magnolia.
Mr. Hornsby was born June 19, 1952, in Pike County to the late Leslie Anderson and Eula M. Hornsby.
He was retired and attended St. James Methodist Church.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two aunts, three uncles and his great-grandmother.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Larry Hornsby Jr. and Cordell Hornsby; his brothers and sisters, Bobbie Fultz, Daryl (Stephanie) Island, Karen Island, Bill (Sandra) Island, Casey( Margarita) Hornsby, Jackie Parker, Tanya, Mia, Tina, Michael Anderson and Mirrie Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
