Laura Marie Schwing Honea, 97, of Magnolia, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019.
Visitation is 1 p.m. today until Celebration of Life service at 3 at Magnolia Presbyterian Church, Highway 51, Magnolia. The Rev. Charles Ray will officiate. Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Honea was born Sept. 12, 1922, in Magnolia to Oliver Preston Schwing Sr. and Laura Smith Schwing.
She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1940 and attended St. Mary of the Pines Business School. During World War II she worked for the U.S. Navy in New Orleans. On June 1, 1946, she married Sgt. James Earl Honea, also of Magnolia, and began her life as an Air Force wife. Sgt. Honea was in the Army Air Corps and continued his military career in the U.S. Air Force.
When James and Marie moved back to Magnolia in 1975, Marie went to work for the Pike County Tax Assessor’s office and continued to work there until just before her 95th birthday in 2017. She was an active member of Magnolia Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and moderator of Presbyterian Women. She was also active in the Order of the Eastern Star, Gussie Evans Chapter. She was secretary of the Magnolia Cemetery Association for many years. Marie loved to travel and went on many trips with family members and especially loved beach trips.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.P. Schwing Sr. and Laura Smith Schwing; brothers, Oswald Randolph Schwing, Bernard Norman Schwing and Oliver Preston “O.P.” Schwing Jr.; and her husband, James Earl Honea.
She is survived by her children, Patty Honea Self (Dwayne) of Canton and James N. Honea (Patricia) of Magnolia; grandchildren, Mitchell Self, Capt. Sam Self (Cheri), Allyn Anderson (Trey), Misti Honea, Alysa Vickers, Cameron Pillow and Emma Honea; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Self, Evelyn Self and her newest namesake, Olivia Marie Anderson; numerous nephews and nieces who she called her own.
Pallbearers are Mitchell Self, Capt. Sam Self, Donald B. Schwing, Richard R. Schwing, Trey Anderson, Ed Schwing and Cameron Pillow.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org), Magnolia Presbyterian Church (245 N. Clark Ave, Magnolia, MS 39652) or charity of choice.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.