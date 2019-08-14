James Anthony “Ant” Williams Sr., 55, formerly of McComb, died Aug. 5, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 9100 Old Highway 24, McComb, with the pastor, the Rev. R.T. McGowan, officiating. Burial will be in church cemetery. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James was born Dec. 5, 1963, in McComb. He was the son of Claude Williams Jr. and Bonita Yvonne Cook Williams.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.