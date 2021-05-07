Frank Foster, 92, went be with The Lord on April 27, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday at Line Creek Baptist Church until services at 2. Bro. Justin Craft will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Daniel McDaniel Cemetery in Osyka with Dr. David Millican officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Frank was the son of Samuel Thomas and Bertha Spinks Foster.
He loved his Lord, family and church family. He enjoyed spending time with his girls, his grandkids and great-grandkids. His hobbies included solving crossword puzzles, cutting grass, feeding and watching birds, and walking in the woods with his dogs.
He was a faithful member and deacon at Line Creek Baptist Church, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. He was a joy to be around and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Gladys Belle Wiggins Foster; two brothers, Andrew Coover Foster and Aaron Thomas Foster; and four sisters, Alice Fredonia “Freddie” Hunter, Philena Ford, Betsy Frank and Anna Foster.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Lea and Gerald of Chatawa, and Anna Byrd and Wayne of Summit; six grandkids, Michelle Nunnery and Jeffery, Christopher Lea and Abbi, Ryan Byrd and Nikki, Kayla Stringer and Channing, Amy Motta and Christopher, and Kristen Byrd; six great-grandkids, Charleston Belle Nunnery, Lainey Grace Stringer, LeighAnna Claire Byrd, Rosi Jane Lea, Maverick Weston Stringer and one on the way, Ava Belle Motta; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Line Creek Baptist Church building fund or children and youth fund.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
