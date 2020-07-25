James Paul Etheridge, 79, of Brandon and formerly of McComb, passed away July 23, 2020, at his residence of complications from a series of strokes.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Bro. Grady Fulton and Dr. David Millican will officiate. A graveside service will take place in Pike Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McComb immediately following the service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and use of masks are requested.
Paul was born June 15, 1941, in Amite County, to Quincy B. Etheridge Sr. and Nellie Mae Whittington Etheridge.
Paul spent his early years attending East Fork Schools and later attended school in Liberty. Growing up, he developed a love for logging as he worked with his father and older brothers in the woods. Some of his early jobs included working with his brothers on pipelines and with Seago Enterprises managing the Truck Stop on Highway 24 in McComb. He was driving a bulk fuel delivery truck for Seago’s when he met the young lady that would become his wife. His love for logging and trucking would lead him to a lifetime career of driving trucks. He worked for Amerada Hess Oil Co. for over 20 years hauling crude oil and finished his driving career doing what he loved most, working in the woods hauling logs.
He had a passion for gardening and loved to share the products of his garden with family and friends alike. He loved children. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Christopher Etheridge; his parents, Quincy B. Etheridge and Nellie Mae Whittington Etheridge; brothers, Willie J. Etheridge (Norma Jean Etheridge), Nelson Etheridge, Quincy Etheridge Jr., Charles Hosea Etheridge and Milton Etheridge; a sister, Marline Etheridge; brother-in-law, Winton Allred; his in-laws, J.C. Lewis and Helen Owen Lewis; sister-in-law, Gay Lewis Dickerson Brown (Donald Dickerson); and brother-in-law, James Wendell Lewis (Rita Lewis).
Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Eloise Lewis Etheridge; sons, Jeff Etheridge (Julie Caston Etheridge) and Andy Etheridge (Shelie Griffith Etheridge); one daughter, Marlene Etheridge; one son-in-law, James Abney; brothers, Milford Etheridge (Terri) and Thomas Etheridge (Nell); sisters, Essie Allred, Faye Etheridge, Iris Rouchon (CJ) and Pauline Huhn (Eddie); brother-in-law, Don Brown; seven grandchildren, Jillian Etheridge, Olivia Etheridge, Madison Etheridge (Logan Smith), Tyler Etheridge, Devin Griffin (KK Nelson), Caston Etheridge and Laney Etheridge; two great-grandchildren, Ember Little and Kase Griffith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews that he took an active part in their lives.
Pallbearers are Rodney Etheridge, Ben Etheridge, Ricky Lewis, Marti Lewis, Demetrius Cyprian, Tommy Young, Ethan Young and Mark Barclay.
