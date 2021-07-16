Pamela Sue Davis-Silverman, 60, passed away July 14, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until a Celebration of Life service at noon at New Heights Baptist Church in Summit, Joe Ratcliff and Brian Rhodus will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit. Arrangements are under the direction of Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home.
Born March 25, 1961, in Memphis, Pam was the daughter of Barbara Davis Thornton and the late Bernard H. Kimberly.
An original member of Miss Mattie’s kindergarten class, Pam was a graduate of Parklane Academy and Southwest Mississippi Community College, where she studied journalism. She earned her undergraduate degree in mass communications from C.W. Post Long Island University in Long Island, N.Y., and her Juris Doctor from Seton Hall School of Law in Newark, N.J.
An avid reader and writer, Pam loved learning and found her true passion in education as a private tutor, teacher and founder of North McComb Christian Academy, where she lovingly advocated for students both inside and outside the classroom. It was Pam’s heartfelt desire that her students find their passion, and she encouraged them to be the very best that they could be in all aspects of life.
Pamela was an active member of New Heights Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served in children’s ministry through Awana and vacation Bible school.
She was an avid baseball fan of the ONLY team that mattered — the New York Mets. She was a lover of animals and considered it an honor to foster pets as often as needed. She was an encourager and friend whose impact will long be felt by those who knew and loved her. Her faith became sight, and our world is better because she was part of it.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, J.C. and Arcille Davis, and her stepfather, Billy Thornton.
She is survived by her mother; brothers, Benjamin (Angele) Kimberly, Richard (Dena) Kimberly, Kim Kimberly and Mike (Mary) Thornton; aunt, Betty Osborne; cousins, Jay Davis, Philip Davis, Robert Davis, MeLisa Gonsalves and Debra Osborne; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
