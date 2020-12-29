Brenda Wells Carey, 66, of Summit, died Dec. 14, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
A walk-through service will be held 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel in Summit, with the Rev. Leon Smith officiating. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Summit.
