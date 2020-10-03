Cynthia Gallo Price, 67, of Summit passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb with visitation again on Monday from 10 a.m. until services there at 11. Dr. Jim Porter and Dr. Jonathan Speegle will officiate and burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit.
Mrs. Price was the daughter of the late Dr. Louis Joseph Gallo and Norma Huss Gallo.
She was the oldest of five children, having three sisters and one brother. Since her mother died at an early age, Cindy took care of her younger siblings even to this day.
She was a loving and generous mother and devoted wife. Raising three children as well as working with her husband at their dental practice, she was always on the go.
She was born March 18, 1953, at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and grew up in Covington, La., during her younger years. There she attended and graduated from St. Scholastica Academy.
Her college career began at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Her education continued at Louisiana State University Dental School, where she graduated as a dental hygienist. There she met and fell in love with her husband, Dr. Donald Price of Summit. Together they started a dental practice in Summit and worked together for 44 years.
She was very active in her community and numerous organizations such as Junior Auxiliary, McComb Garden Club, Nautilus Club, Wednesday Club, the Mississippi Dental Hygiene Association and book clubs with friends. She was such a happy, social and loving lady who enjoyed interacting with her friends at JA Galas, LSU football games, supper clubs and dental conventions. At her home she was known as Communication Central, keeping in touch with all her friends and family. Most of her conversations centered around “Why?”
She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald Edward Price; a daughter, Alison Price Clark and son-in-law, Richard M. Clark Jr.; a son, Christopher Lewman Price and daughter-in-law, Alexandra Moore Price; her youngest son, William Gallo Price; and two grandchildren, Addison Mignonne Clark and Edward Crain Clark.
Pallbearers will be Dick Frohn, Jackie Price, Steve Lewman, Bill Voss, Hal Holloway and Blair Alford.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to Centenary United Methodist Church. 500 Delaware Ave., McComb, MS 39648.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have prayed and supported us during this time of loss.
