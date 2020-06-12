Timothy Tate, 74, of Magnolia died June 3, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Graveside services follow at 1:30 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
He was born May 29, 1946, in New Orleans.
