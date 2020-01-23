L.C. “Peter” Holmes Jr., 73, of Tylertown, died Jan. 20, 2020, at Walthall General Hospital in Tylertown.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Carl Hughes officiating and burial in the church cemetery.
Mr. Holmes was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Walthall County.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.