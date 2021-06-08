John Lee Jr.

John Houston Lee Jr., 88, of McComb and a longtime resident of Magnolia, passed away June 7, 2021, at The Claiborne in McComb.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at First Baptist Church, Magnolia. Dr. Barry Ward will officiate. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John was born May 26, 1933, in Tylertown to John Houston Lee Sr. and Agnes Mae Thornhill Lee.
He was an outstanding football player and played for Tylertown High School, where he graduated in 1952, and went on to attend Southwest Mississippi Junior College.
John retired from MacMillan-Bloedel, where he worked for 42 years. He was the beloved patriarch of his family and well-known for his quick wit, sense of humor and love for his dear wife of 68 years, Nancye.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Magnolia, where he was a deacon, served on many committees, taught Royal Ambassadors and served in the prison ministry. For many years, John taught a young married couples’ Sunday school class. Members of that class fondly recall countless times he and his wife welcomed the group into their home and led out-of-town trips for the class.
John was considered by friends to be a pillar in his church and was bestowed the honor of Deacon Emeritus in 2016. Even during his time as a resident at The Claiborne of McComb, he continued witnessing to those he met. He was a Christian man who boldly told others, “If you say you’re a Christian, then act like it.” He lived by that quote and set an example for others.
John loved working with wood and also spent many hours fixing up a 1948 Ford Coupe. He had many hobbies but was extremely fond of shooting pool, bird hunting and FaceTiming his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancye McDavid Lee; a brother, Oliver “June” Whittington; a half-brother. Ray Gordon Lee; and twin great-granddaughters, Kristilee and Karollee McDaniel.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Lee Walker and Mike of Magnolia, Brenda Lee Newman and Myrle of Smithdale, and Mary Lynn McDaniel and Brian of Magnolia; grandchildren, John Michael Walker (Courtney), Katie Aslakson (Eric), Josh Newman (Britni), Jake Newman (Chastity), Justin McDaniel (Karinlee) and Jenna Karl (Richie); 16 great-grandchildren, Sarah Beth, Ian and Luke Walker; Tony and C.J. Andren, Alyssa Aslakson, Bowen and Brooks Newman, Carson and Taylor Ellis, Hadley Newman, Mckenlee, Memphis and Max Karl, and Kathrynlee and Jackson McDaniel; a sister, Betty Whittington Breeland; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be John Michael Walker, Josh Newman, Jake Newman, Justin McDaniel, Jenna Karl and Katie Aslakson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Sammy Lang.
