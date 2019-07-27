On July 23, 2019, Heaven’s Gates opened once again welcoming Glenn H. “Mac” McKenzie Jr. into Jesus’ waiting arms, and he was met by several other members of his family. He passed away at his residence in Magnolia unexpectedly at the age of 59.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 1 p.m. at Navilla Baptist Church with Bro. Glentis Green officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
Mr. McKenzie was the son of Gloria V. McKenzie of Magnolia and the late Glenn Harrison McKenzie Sr.
He became a volunteer firefighter first at Fernwood, then moved to Progress for nearly 20 years. He loved being of service to his community and especially loved driving the “Quick Attack” fire truck until the amputation of his leg from diabetes that ended his career. He had achieved the rank of lieutenant.
After moving to Magnolia from Ocean Springs, he began working for Darwin Peoples and later for Croft Metals for 26 years. He referred to himself as a “Diehard Dallas Cowboys” fan. He loved all things concerning the Cowboys, whether they were winning or losing. He also was a devout blues music fan.
What he loved most was spending time with his wife, Mary, whom he met at the Nazarene church. He always asked her opinion and anyone could see the love they shared just by watching them together.
Next to his mother, brother, sister and extended family, he always had a special love for those he met. His nieces and nephews played a special part in his life and he always looked forward to the annual 4th of July reunion so he could spend time with them. He also enjoyed checking into Facebook and wishing everyone on his friend’s list Happy Birthday on their special day. He always sent words of encouragement to his friends who were having a difficult time or were sick.
One thing about “Mac” was his amazing memory. He loved Ocean Springs Greyhound football, as he wore number 75 on the team. He could remember every detail of the games, including the players’ names, and would often text family members the schedule and scores of each current season.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Mamie and Lionel McKenzie, Virgie and Johnny Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Henderson McKenzie, daughter of the late Pearline and Henry F. Henderson; his mother, Gloria Williams McKenzie; his sister, Brenda Gayle Green and husband Glentis of Springfield, Mo.; his brother, Gary Ardell McKenzie and wife Chris of Collierville, Tenn.; two nieces, Krystal Baugh and husband Kevin of Troy, Mo., and Meghan McKenzie of Collierville; one nephew, Michael Green and wife Meg of Springfield; and twin great-nieces, Payton and Addie Baugh of Troy.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to his sister Brenda and brother Gary for always being there when he needed them. There was a very special bond shared with the three.
