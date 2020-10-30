Andrew Nash Sr., 92, departed this life Oct. 26, 2020, peacefully at home.
Visitation is 5 to 7 tonight at Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church, 7190 Enterprise Road, Summit, and 10 a.m. Saturday until services there at 11. A private graveside service will be held Saturday. Young’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Nash was born Aug. 18, 1928, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Nash,
Born and raised in Summit, Andrew accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he was just a child. As a man, he grew in the knowledge of the Lord by studying the scriptures, reading his Bible daily.
Andrew was a God-fearing man who loved Jesus, his family and his church, Sweet Home F.W.B. Church. He took what he learned there and taught others through his work as a respected deacon, leading numerous institutes and conferences throughout the state. Deacon Nash was also a great gospel singer, spreading the Good News as a member of several groups, including the Tri-County Male Chorus.
Andrew was a man who took great care of his family, often working two or three jobs to provide for them. He worked hard his entire life first as a warehouseman for Sunbeam Bread Co. and later as a grocery stock clerk for A&P and The Market for over 50 years. Andrew became a fixture in the grocery store, greeting both friends and customers with a smile. His kind words and willingness to help others endeared him to all he met.
PawPaw or Uncle Noodie, as he was affectionately known, not only loved his children, he loved all children. Whenever the family gathered, he was like a kiddie magnet. All of the children, from newborns to toddlers and teens, would literally surround him, showering him with hugs and kisses. Noodie was especially close to his sister, Ouida Grace, and brothers Spence and Charles Ray. Visiting as often as possible, whenever they were together, they would share their love for one another and ice cream (a long-standing family tradition)!
Friends of the family will tell of the times Andrew would bring food to those in need or buy shoes for a young man to wear to church when he’d pick him up on Sunday mornings for Sunday school. He truly lived a life of Christian service and love to the church, neighbors and community.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Ann; son, Larry; and brothers, John Calvin, Will David, Willop Estes, Oliver, James and Julius.
He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 73 years, Mary Lee Nash; his loving children, Carol Nash, Gary Nash, Marilyn (Louis) Johns and Andrew (Germayne) Nash Jr.; sister, Ouida Grace Davis of Detroit; brothers, Spencer (Amelia) Nash of Greenville and Dr. Charles (Hattie) Nash of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister-in-law, Margie Nash; grandchildren, Mary White, Charslyn Parker, Kylie Nash, Terdell (Sherita) Nash, Anissa (Ladarius) Fortenberry and Cardell Nash; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.