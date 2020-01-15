Donald E. DeKreek, 83, of Summit, passed from this life on Jan. 12, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. DeKreek was born Nov. 24, 1936, and was the son of Edward DeKreek and Arlis Volk DeKreek.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a police officer in New York and Las Vegas for many years. After moving to Summit, he became a house painter and enjoyed the work he did.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Zane DeKreek.
He is survived by his brother, Velmar DeKreek and wife Barbara of Seneca, S.C.
