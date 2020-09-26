The Rev. Douglas Edward Akins, 63, of Liberty passed away Sept. 24, 2020.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 tonight at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. Visiting continues there from 1 p.m. Sunday until services at 2, with burial in Liberty Cemetery.
Rev. Akins was born Feb. 27, 1957, in West Point, the son of the late Rev. James and Mary Coleman Akins.
He worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation and was a minister, most recently at Tower Hill Church in Liberty, in which he pastored for 23 years. He is leaving a legacy that has impacted the lives of all he touched in 30 years of ministry.
He was a loving father, grandfather, pastor and friend. He was a faithful, loving husband to his “honey bunny” for 40 years. He always had a smile and a loving nature and was loved by many. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Paula Kay Akins.
He is survived by son, Randall Douglas Akins; daughter, Tonya Akins Johnston; grandchildren, Kelsea, Allie and Tyler Johnston, Destiny, Levi and Steven Akins; two sisters, Gail Causey and Connie Watts and husband Ronnie.
Pallbearers will be Mike Edwards, Jerry Barnhill, Jeremy Barnhill, Brandon Edwards, Derick Edwards and Wayne Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are MDOT, Chuck Grimsley, Greg Kohn and James Hayden.
