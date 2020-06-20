David Timothy Ford, 47, of Ponchatoula, La., passed away on June 12, 2020.
David’s body has been cremated and his family will spread his ashes over specific sites in Missississippi, Lousiana and Florida. Memorial sevices will be held in Ponchatoula, La., and Destin Fla., at a later date.
David was born at Eglin Air Force Base Regional Hospital in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., As a military dependent he lived in Florida, California, Lousiana, Guam, Arkansas and Texas. He graduated from Marshall High School in San Antonio, Texas. He worked as a Service Department Representative at Fort Bend Chrysler in Richmond, Texas, and as a sales manager at Ross Dowing Chevrolet in Hammond, La.
He was the sole member (owner) of Ford Bail Bonds in Ponchatoula. He established Ford Bail Bonds on Sept. 11, 2009. He was extremely proud of the business he researched and created from scratch.
David never met a stranger. He was a born salesman and a true people person. He could go anywhere and come home with new friends and adventures. He was the best storyteller! Dave embrached life and faced challenges head-on. He was passionate about his work, his sons, his family and his friends. He was a skilled pool player who competed in tournaments.
He shared his hobby with his sons. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson Street Glide (upgraded with a 120R engine.) He spent as much time as possible in Destin, Fla., his favorite getaway. More than anything, David wanted to help others. He was generous with his time and resources. He was a good friend.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Earl “Andy” Ford; maternal grandparents, Earl and Norma Langenstein; his paternal grandparents, Horace and Ruth Ford; his aunt, Mary Ann Weldon; and his uncle, Ronnie Ford.
Survivors inclued his son, Austin (Ashley Schliegel-meyer) Ford of Springfield, La.; his parents, Dennis and Kim Ford of Fort Mill, S.C.; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Ford of McComb; his grandchildren, Brady and Harper Ford; and the mother of his sons, Lisa Coon; aunts and uncles, Patty and Ray Sylvest of Magnolia, James Ford of North Carolina, Horace Wayne Ford of Jonesboro, Ga., and Sandra Ford of Burlington, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Mitchell Ford of Asheville, N.C., Nathan Ford of San Antonio, Texas, and Jennifer and Annabelle Ford of Fort Mill, S.C.
In honor of David’s memory, please make donations to Bikers Against Child Abuse International at bacaworld.org or a charity of your choice.
“Humans do not see what the Lord sees, for humans see what is visible, but the Lord sees the heart.” 1 Samuel 16:7
“And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow....” Romans 8:38
