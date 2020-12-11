Aubrey Charles Travis Sr., 83, of Magnolia passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
No services are announced at this time. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Aubrey was born in Magnolia on March 19, 1937, to the late Johnny and Inez Stewart Travis
Aubrey retired from Hess Oil Co. in 1996. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church. He was a member of the Arkansas Nail Benders and played football for Magnolia High School Bearcats. He had a special affection for his little Yorkie, Suzy, who stayed by his side all the time. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; two brothers, James Travis and Ray Travis; and two sisters and their spouses, Bobbie Hofmister (Tip) and Irma Lee Travis Terrell (Terry Lee).
He is survived by his wife, Martha Cox Travis; two sons, and their spouses, Aubrey Charles Travis Jr. (Laurel) and Steve Raymond Travis (B.J.); three sisters-in-law, Lynda Cox Robertson (Roger L.), Irene Travis and Marie Travis; six grandchildren, Tessi, Tyler, Trey, Courtney, Hunter and Kevin; six great-grandchildren, Gabe, Jaxson, Hollin, Rossi, Jack and Sam; and special friends, Mo Rogers, Gene Smylie and Bob Nash.
