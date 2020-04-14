Phillip Michael McGregor, 52, of Wesson passed away April 11, 2020, at his residence.
A private graveside services will be held at Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery, 3455A Peoria Road, Liberty, MS, 39645.
