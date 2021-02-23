Alicia Lee Farnham, 58, passed away Feb. 17, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hollywood Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Farnham was born in McComb to Billy Eugene and Alice Rhodes Farnham on May 24, 1962.
She was a graduate of McComb High School, and received a B.A. from Mississippi College. After graduating from MC, Alicia continued her education at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, graduating with a master’s in religious education.
Always involved in church music, Alicia was well-known throughout our community as an extremely talented pianist. She was always willing to help anyone who needed her special gift of music. As a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of McComb, she accompanied the youth choir and helped with many musical productions. Alicia served as accompanist for many churches in the community, most recently Fernwood United Methodist.
Alicia had a great love for music but also loved to teach others. She served a term in Zimbabwe, South Africa, as a missionary with the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. Upon returning home, she followed in the footsteps of her mother, Alice, a long time public school teacher. Alicia taught public school music in the McComb public school system for more than 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, M.T. and Vera Rhodes; paternal grandparents, John and Sara Farnham; uncles and aunts, Charles “Sonny” and Ethel Farnham, and Hubert and Dorothy Prey.
She is survived by her brother, Mike Farnham of Hammond, La.; a niece, Michaelanne (Brett) Barton of The Woodlands, Texas; a nephew, John Rhodes Farnham (Jenny) of Northport, Ala.; along numerous great-nieces/nephews and several cousins.
Special thanks to the members of the Alice Farnham WOM group at First Baptist McComb; her pastor, Bro. John Underwood; friends at Fernwood United Methodist Church; and caregivers, Sherry Walsh and Phyllis Barr, who helped care for her during the last months of her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Baptist Children’s Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39056; or Fernwood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 413, Magnolia, MS 39652.
