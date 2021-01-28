Weldon Foxworth Jr., 74, of Franklinton, La., died Jan. 25, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton.
Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today at Crain & Sons Funeral Home in Franklinton. Graveside services are noon Friday at Smith Cemetery in Hackley, La., with Dr. John Wesley Jones Sr. officiating. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is handling local arrangements.
Mr. Foxworth was born March 21, 1946, in Franklinton.
