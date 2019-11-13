Millee Haden, 57, of Brandon, went to be with the Lord and her loving parents in Brandon on Nov. 10, 2019.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. A private burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery, McComb.
Millee was born in Jackson on Jan. 20, 1962, to Ada Lee Matheny Haden and Milton Ray Haden.
