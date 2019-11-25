Charleen Mae Foulk, 69, of Jayess passed away Nov. 21, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation was today from 10 a.m. until funeral mass at noon. Burial was in Hollywood Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Charleen was born Dec. 14, 1949, in New Orleans to Thomas George Matherne and Anastasia Bergeron Matherne.
She was a lifelong Roman Catholic and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She loved gardening. She was devoted to keeping in touch with her family. She loved to call, text and write letters to them all. Her grandchildren especially loved receiving her handwritten letters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Larry R. Foulk Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Larry R. Foulk Jr. and his wife Susan of Bell Buckle, Tenn., James H. Foulk of Jayess and Jason P. Foulk and his wife Brigitte of Jayess; three grandchildren, Hadley I. Foulk, Ava L. Foulk and Ephraim T. Foulk; eight sisters and one brother; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
