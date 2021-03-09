Tara RaShae Abdul-Hadi passed at her home in Covington, La., at 5:22 p.m. March 5, 2021, following complications from a cardiac arrest on Feb. 22, 2021. Tara was 38 years old.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit. Additional visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the memorial service at Johnston Chapel with Bro. Dave Steveline officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother and grandfather, Eleanor and Glen Johnston: and grandfather, Hassan Abdul-Hadi.
Tara is survived by her loving wife, Nazha Abdul-Hadi: grandmother and stepgrandfather, Sue Abdul-Hadi and Kenny Williamson; father and stepmother, Omar and Cindy Abdul-Hadi; mother and stepfather, Glenda and Mike Richard; mother-in-law, Cindy Breaud; brother and wife, Trace and Bethany Abdul-Hadi; sister and husband, Shelby and Jeffrey Miller: stepbrother and wife, Cody and Kaci Phillips; stepsister and husband, Shelby Ann and Ryan Floyd; brother-in-law, Loren Acosta: and three nephews, Maddox, Baxton and Jaxon Abdul-Hadi.
Tara leaves us at the happiest and most successful time of her personal and professional life. She was an exceptionally friendly, respectful and loving person.
Accomplished in many sports as a child and young adult, she excelled in basketball at West Feliciana High School, Southwest Mississippi Community College and McNeese State University.
Following her graduation from McNeese State in August 2005, she had an excellent career with Kia Motors as a salesperson and progressing to general manager. In her latest endeavor, she and Nazha left their careers in the auto industry to open an insurance agency in Abita Springs, La.
Together they recently opened a second location in Mandeville, La., and have been recognized by Allstate as one of the fastest growing agencies in Louisiana.
Tara loved her family dearly and was so excited about her sister’s pregnancy.
Tara and Nazha have two rescue dogs, Sully and Scarlett, who are their fur babies.
Tara enjoyed reading, journaling, bike riding and the weekend getaways to their condo in the French Quarter. Vacations and traveling abroad with Nazha had become Tara’s new interest.
Pallbearers will be Trace Abdul-Hadi, Brett Stockton, Jeffrey Miller, Cody Phillips, Loren Acosta, Sherrod Auxt, and Ferris Foster. Honorary pallbearers are Maddox, Braxton and Jaxon Abdul-Hadi.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, individuals donate blood at their local blood banks. This is one of the ways Tara made a difference.
Donations to your local animal shelter is another way to honor Tara. You can also donate to the Tara Abdul-Hadi Scholarship Fund at West Feliciana High School.
Donations for the Tara Abdul-Hadi Scholarship Fund will be accepted at the visitation. A check may also be sent to the Bank of St. Francisville at P.O. Box 818, St. Francisville, LA 70775, made out to the “Tara Abdul-Hadi Scholarship Fund.” A CashApp has also been set up, “$taraabdulhadi”.
The family extends gratitude to the Lakeview Regional Medical Hospital’s nurses, doctors and specialists in the intensive care unit.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.