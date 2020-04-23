Norma J. Morgan, 57, of Liberty, died April 17, 2020, at her daughter’s residence.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Parson Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Emmanuel Powell officiating.
Ms. Morgan was born Dec. 29, 1962, in Liberty to Lester Lee Morgan Sr. and Louise Bates Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Sylvester and Willie Morgan.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving daughter, Kanisha (Brooks) Winding; grandchildren, ZaKeria, Bre’Kevious and Bre’Kecia; a devoted companion, Charles Patterson; a special nephew, Kent (Paulisha) Bates; four brothers, Lester (Tracy) Morgan Jr., Dennis (Suzette) Morgan, Kent (Ollie) Morgan and Kendrick Morgan; three uncles, Elder Freddie Bonds, Milton (Bertha) Green and John Bates; six aunts, Rosie D. Morgan, Imogene Collins, Doris Morgan, Nora Williams, Maria Hampton and Rachel Morgan; sisters-in-law, Mable Morgan and Hettie Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
