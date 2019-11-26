Elizabeth Jane Holland Hawkins, 70, of Meadville, went to be with her Lord on Nov. 23, 2019.
Services were held Monday at Bude Church of God. Burial will be in the church cemetery at 10 a.m. today. Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven is in charge of arrangements.
She was born April 15, 1949, in Natchez to her parents, James Owen Holland and Gloria Lea Hester Holland. She was a member of Bude Church of God.
She spent her career working for the United States Postal Service and retired after many years of service. However, she did not spend her life only working. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends as often as she could. A life-long artist and learner, Elizabeth could often be found at book club, bridge, pottery classes, or in her studio painting. Among her many hobbies and interests, Elizabeth most enjoyed spending time with her family. She spent many happy hours spoiling her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Hawkins; father, James Owens Holland; and daughter, Cheri Hawkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy May (Jimmy); mother, Gloria Lea Hester Holland; three brothers, Bobby Holland, Farrell Holland, and Wendell Holland; grandsons, Justin May and Austin May. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
