James Larry Burris, 72, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2021, at his home in Blountville, Tenn., with his family by his side.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at the Mars Hill Community Center 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Burris was born Jan. 6, 1949, in McComb to Grady and Nellie Rae Wells Burris.
Larry courageously fought cancer this past year. He was always determined it would not steal his joy and he remained positive. He was loving, gracious and kind. He loved and enjoyed people. He was someone who “never met a stranger.”
He not only loved his family, but loved his adopted cats, Kit and Max and grand-dog, Hershey.
Larry enjoyed trips to Mississippi to the family farm for family and friend gatherings, especially the annual squirrel hunt.
Larry attended Southwest Mississippi Junior College and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin where he played football on the 1968-69 and 1969-70 teams.
In 1970, he was sworn in as the first drug enforcement officer for the state of Mississippi. He spent 16 years in civil service with positions as McComb city manager and with the Mississippi Ethics Commission until he took a job in the waste management industry, which led him to Kingsport, Tenn.
After leaving the waste industry in 1999, Larry started Lake Pointe Advertising, which he continued to operate alongside his son, Brantley, through his last days.
He was a devoted member of Indian Springs Baptist Church in Kingsport.
Preceding Larry in death were his parents and brothers, Charles Wendell Burris and Randy Morris Burris.
Left to cherish Larry’s memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Betty Travis Burris; daughter, LeAnne Shelton and husband Andy; son, Brantley Burris and wife Sara Beth Hill; grandchildren, Peyton Andrew Shelton, Abby Kathryn Shelton, Riley Christopher Burris and Ava Claire Burris; his sister-in-law, Dianne Burris; brothers-in-law, Bobby Nelson and wife Pat, and Ronnie Travis and wife Jane; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Gideons International.
The family would like to thank hospice caregivers Cathy Morenings and Brittany Billings for the kindness, care and compassion through this difficult time.
