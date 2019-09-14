Benjamin Karter Williams, infant son of Benjamin Williams and Ashley Etheridge, was born and died on Sept. 12, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Johnston Station Baptist Church Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb will handle the arrangements.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Patricia Pace, Beverly Hughes, Marjie Etheridge and Roger Etheridge; his grandfather, Ben Williams; and his aunt, Kameron Scriber.
He is survived by his father, Benjamin Williams of McComb, his mother, Ashley Etheridge of McComb; grandparents, Richard and Tara Johnston of McComb, Stacey Etheridge of McComb, William Etheridge of McComb and Chasity Blalock of McComb; a half-sister, Kacie Lynn Williams; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
