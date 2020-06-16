Gilmer Moak DePaula, 96, passed away June 11, 2020, at her home on Delaware Avenue in McComb.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. today at Greenlawn Cemetery in Hammond, La. Pastor David Boyd will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. DePaula was born Jan. 30, 1924, in Lincoln County. She was the daughter of Judge Leon and Mary Jane (Jernigan) Moak.
Gilmer was a light in our family, encouraging us all in various ways through her generosity, her time and her love. She was all of these things to us while still married, raising a son and working full-time for Southern Bell Telephone while living in Hammond, La., with her husband, Ralph Rogers, now deceased, and her precious son, Larry. Southern Bell considered her to be one of their most valued employees and eventually promoted her to service assistant of her department. She was held in very high esteem by her peers due to her enthusiasm, hard work and dependability on the job.
Gilmer was preceded in death by her parents; seven sisters, Nancy Esteen Moak, Flora Mae Bolian, Grace Marsh, Marietta Milliken, Clara Harshfield, Esther Weaver and Ethel Hutchison; and four brothers, Hollis LeRoy Moak, Sidney James Moak, Homer Ray Moak and Clyde Moak. She has also survived two husbands, Ralph Rogers, a World War II veteran, and Joe DePaula, sports enthusiast, both of Hammond.
Survivors include her son, Larry Rogers of Baker, La.; one sister, Shirley Nelson of Katy, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and stepson Michael DePaula of Hammond, La., and his extended family.
