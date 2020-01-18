Elizabeth Ann Lee Greer, 76, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, in Athens, Ga.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. today at Living Hope Church Chapel, 2150 Lexington Road, Athens, with Dr. Debbie Huckaby and Pastor Tom Mims officiating. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home East of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth was born March 24, 1943, in Magnolia to Willie Mae and Walter C. Lee.
She graduated from Mississippi University for Women with a degree in art and applied design and married the love of her life, Billy P. Greer in 1970.
Elizabeth was the author of five books, which are published and being distributed nationally and internationally. She was an accomplished seamstress seen in the beautiful banners she sewed for the “God with Us” musical, which was presented in many area churches.
Most people, however, knew Elizabeth as an exceptional Bible teacher, having taught and ministered nationally, including Alaska, and as a devoted and patient mentor to hundreds.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Greer; and brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Laurie Greer.
