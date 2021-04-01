Elder Anthony Newell Sr., 62, of Tylertown died March 22, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Peoples Undertaking Co. with Elder Latimore McCray officiating and burial in Tylertown Cemetery.
Mr. Newell was born Aug. 26, 1958, in New Orleans to the late Walter and Adrine Newell.
He was a farm hand at L&M Dairy for 40-plus years.
Elder Newell was the pastor and founder of New Beginnings Church of God in Christ for four years. Then he relocated to Flint, Mich. He pastored New Jerusalem C.O.G.I.C. in Michigan for seven years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Carrie Shaw and Janice Brumfield; two brothers, Marcus Green and J.R. Green; three nephews, Eric Newell, Lekendrick Brumfield and Den’Javis Warren; and one niece, Karen Yarbrough.
He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Cynthia Coney Newell; five children, Anthony Devon Newell, Adrina (Louis) Durham, Angela Dillon, Anthony Newell Jr. and Shawanda Collins; four step-children, Antonio Dillon, Carlos Dillon, Juangrielle Brister and Lisa Ann Lee; four sister; two brothers, three aunts; his godparents: D.D Martin and Larry (Mona) Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives, church family and friends.
