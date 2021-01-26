George Michael Wilson, 67, of McComb passed from this life Jan. 24, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial will be at a later date.
Mike was born March 4, 1953, in McComb and was the son of John Wilson and Algene Lambert Wilson. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and animals, especially his dog, Jake. He was a family man. He visited his mom and dad daily for coffee and just to spend time with them. He also loved his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play
in the yard. He and his daughter Michelle had a special bond. Not only were they daddy and daughter, but they were best friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by two twin daughters, Jessica Hope and Jane Ellen.
He is survived by his parents; one daughter, Michelle Webb and Whitney of McComb; two grandchildren, Marley Grace and Sam Barfoot of McComb; his ex-wife and friend, Donna Lynn Cupit of Franklin County; one brother, Greg Wilson of Franklin County; three sisters, Sandy Wilson of McComb, Karen Robinson and Pat of McComb and Regina Moak and Bill of Florence; one aunt, Willie “Bill” O’Quin of McCall Creek; four best friends, Jimmy Ray Martin, Tim Pray, Jimmy Webb and J.C. Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church in the Friendship community, 1046 Friendship Circle, McComb, MS 39648.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
