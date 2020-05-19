Jerlene Adams Wells, 80, a resident of the Thompson community, passed away at home surrounded by her family, whom loved her dearly, on May 18, 2020.
Private services will be held Wednesday, with Rev. Jim Bradford officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Wells was born in Lincoln County on Jan. 4, 1940, to Lonnie Adams and Alma Lee May Adams.
Jerlene was a member of Thompson Baptist Church. She worked for many years as vice president of cashiers at First Bank, and also in accounting at Southwest Mental Health until retirement. She was a loved member of the Thompson community, caring for all the children as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harry Wells; two sons, Eric Wells and friend Teresa O’Quin, and Evan Wells and wife Brandy; three grandchildren, Dakota Wells, Cole Wells and Waylon Wells, all of the Thompson community; two brothers, Gerald Adams and wife Judy and Gene Adams and wife Eva, all of Brandon; a half-brother, Lonnie Adams Jr. and his wife Della of Sparks, Nev.; very special friends Violene Fenn and Betty Jo Edwards; along with numerous other relatives and friends. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Adams, Mark Adams, Ramsey Williams, Garrett Walsh, Jason Edwards and Jeremy Andrews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Adams, Gage Andrews, Haze Andrews, Brian Walsh, Brody Walsh and Dallas Clark.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank-you to the staff of Hospice Compassus for the wonderful care given to their loved one. It was deeply appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Thompson Baptist Church, 5422 N Greensburg Rd, Smithdale, MS 39664.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.