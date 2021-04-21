Nathalie Ann Pettigrew, 77, of McComb Nursing and Rehab, passed away April 19, 2021.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Nathalie was born June 29, 1943, in Algiers, La., to Raymond Harry Pettigrew and Lillian Traub Pettigrew. She loved to crochet and her creations were beautiful. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond A. Pettigrew and Mary Jane Holt Pettigrew of Summit; nephews, Raymond J. Pettigrew (Rebecca) of Lake Charles, La., Michael Pettigrew (Laura) of Florence and Christoper Pettigrew (Mariel) of Baytown, Texas; along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
