Lashanda J. Butler, 58, of Summit, died March 18, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Monday at Craft Funeral Home until services at 11 with Pastor Sam Hall officiating. Burial will be in New Zion Topisaw Church Cemetery.
Ms. Butler was born Nov. 29, 1962, in Chicago.
