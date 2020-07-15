James William Barnes, 73, of Somerset, N.J., died July 2, 2020.
Visitation is 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown, followed by a graveside service at 11:15 at Second Mount Bethel Cemetery, 137 N. Patton Road, Sandy Hook, with the Rev. Chris Barnes officiating.
Mr. Barnes was born Nov. 9, 1946, in Tylertown, son of the late Iddo and the late Rosalie Hewitt Barnes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.