Donald Wayne Toler, 73, of Liberty passed away Oct. 16, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Liberty 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2020.
Donald was born July 12, 1947, in Liberty. the son of the late Wayne Toler and Ruth Gordon Toler. He received his teaching degree at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg and got his Master’s degree at the University of South Alabama. He lived in Charleston, S.C., for the past 20 years and retired in Liberty for the last six years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his partner, John Sullivan.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas G. “Tommy” Toler and wife Cheryl; two nieces, Trae Bernstein and Taylor Toler Frederic; an aunt, Demaris “Sissy” Rollins; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
